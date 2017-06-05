Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza ...

Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza Flats near the Wasatch Cresta s...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza Flats near the Wasatch Crest's Guardsman Pass would be preserved under a $38 million deal reached by Park City leaders with the 1,350-acre parcel's owner. This land was to become a 260-unit luxury destination, but the city, Summit County and nine non-profit groups have joined forces to acquire the land for public enjoyment and habitat conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance Tue Jet Fuel 4
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr '17 srhino 2
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar '17 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... (Dec '16) Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 12
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Summit County was issued at June 08 at 3:32AM MDT

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC