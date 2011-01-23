Wall Street steps into Crocs, kicks stock up 17 percent

Shares of Crocs Inc surged over 17 percent on Wednesday in their biggest leap in a year after the maker of colorful clogs posted quarterly results that suggest an effort to revive the once-popular brand may be gaining traction. FILE PHOTO - A display of Crocs shoes is shown in a gifting suite during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2011.

