Utah plans $5 million wildlife bridge over deadly I-80 highway
122 mule deer, 13 moose, four elk, and three mountain lions died in the last two years. So now the Utah Department of Transportation is proposing a $5 million bridge over I-80 that will provide wildlife a safe transit zone.
