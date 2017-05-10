Tromadance Film Fest Extends Submission Deadline
Legendary trash movie studio Troma Entertainment , which is really the longest running truly independent film company full stop, has just announced that they have extended the submissions deadline to their 18th Annual All Free TromaDance Film Festival . "There's a massive groundswell of filmmakers who are asking to submit to TromaDance after the deadline.
