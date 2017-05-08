PHOTOS: PCHS Soccer falls...
The Park City High School soccer team faced off against Juan Diego Catholic High School during the quarterfinals of the state playoffs at Dozier Field Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017. The Miners fell 4-0 to the Soaring Eagle, ending their season with a region win and a record of 10-4-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Park Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Apr 19
|KCinNYC
|3
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar '17
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC