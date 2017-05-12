PHOTOS: Inline skating le...
Fourth and fifth-graders at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School have been learning to inline skate with instructors from the US Speed Skating team over the past week. Each grade has carved out time everyday to learn a little bit more about the fun activity.
