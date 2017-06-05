Park City real estate for $160,000, b...

Park City real estate for $160,000, but who is eligible?

Friday May 26 Read more: Park Record

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust in early June will begin accepting applications on behalf of City Hall from people interested in acquiring a unit in one of two municipal residential projects, an important procedural step as Park City leaders continue to pursue an aggressive housing agenda. One of the projects is under construction by City Hall in Old Town while the municipal government recently acquired the other one.

