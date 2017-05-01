Park City Institute Announces Two Day Sale for Students
Park City Institute Announces TWO DAY SALE MAY 12-13 FOR STUDENTS ONLY: 2-4-1 Lawn Seats to any show at the 2017 St Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series at Deer Valley Resort. Tickets will be available for in-person sales only, May 12-13, 2017, at the Box Office at the George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Center for the Performing Arts in Park City and at King's English Bookstore in Salt Lake City.
