Paper or cloth? Park City adopts Utah's first ban on plastic bags
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the ban after a crowd urged city leaders to make the move to help reduce litter in the community. But the ban, which goes into effect in late June, only affects grocery stores over 12,000 square feet - meaning only three stores will be impacted within the city: The Market at Park City, Rite Aid and Fresh Market.
