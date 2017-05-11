Oil extends rebound on US inventory miss, output cut bets

Oil continued to climb a day after its biggest advance of the year as US stockpiles fell more than forecast and two OPEC members said there's a consensus to extend their output cuts. Futures were up as much as 1.9 per cent in New York after surging 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, when government data showed a 5.25-million barrel stockpile drop last week.

