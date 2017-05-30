Mating Season Gets Grizzly in Bear With Us
Movies about killer Grizzly bears have been kicking around forever, but we're pretty you haven't seen anything quite like the new black and white indie flick, Bear With Us ! From the Press Release: Comedy Dynamics announced today it has acquired William J. Stribling and Russ Nickel's award-winning comedy film Bear With Us out of Park City, Utah. Bear With Us is a modern farce about a guy who attempts to propose to his girlfriend in the most romantic way possible, but his plan falls apart when a ravenous bear and a crazy mountain man stumble upon their cabin in the woods.
