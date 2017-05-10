Mary J. Blige's 'Strength of a Woman' Tops R&B Albums Chart
Mary J. Blige photographed at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Mary J. Blige crowns the R&B Albums chart as her latest release, Strength of a Woman , arrives on the May 20-dated tally with 78,000 equivalent album unites earned in the tracking week ending May 4, according to Nielsen Music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Apr 19
|KCinNYC
|3
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar '17
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC