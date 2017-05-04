Eagles file trademark suit against Mexican Hotel California
In this Jan. 19, 2013 file photo, members of the Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh of The Eagles pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah. The band sued the owners a Mexican hotel on May 1, 2017, claiming ita sA - A s capitalizing off the banda sA - A s hit, a sA - AoHotel California,a sA - A1 even though it has nothing to do with the song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Apr 19
|KCinNYC
|3
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar '17
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC