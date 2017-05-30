Dish of the Week: Fire-braised mushro...

Dish of the Week: Fire-braised mushrooms at Firewood

Friday May 26 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Mushroom lovers can rejoice over Firewood's fire-braised seasonal wild mushroom appetizer that highlights all the best of their earthy goodness. Grilled slices of crusty, buttery bread provide the base for a variety of seasonal mushrooms-some meaty and some delicate-that are braised over fire and then sprinkled with a generous portion of grated parmesan cheese.

