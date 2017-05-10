Charges dismissed for couple accused ...

Charges dismissed for couple accused of rape in drug-fueled threesome

57 min ago Read more: New York Post

The so-called "Sadistic Sundance Couple," Anne Hardcastle, 28, and Michael Taylor, 45, had their criminal charges dismissed last week by a Utah Court prior to trial. Last September, the NYC-based duo were charged with rape, sodomy and forcible sexual abuse , stemming from an incident at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

