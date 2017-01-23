Star Wars' Hamill goes to dark side i...

Star Wars' Hamill goes to dark side in Cannes festival comedy

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill - Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy - goes over to the dark side in a new offbeat comedy to be shown at next month's Cannes film festival. Mark Hamill attending 'Brigsby Bear' Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2017.

