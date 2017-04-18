PHOTOS: Park City water p...
The Park City High School girls and boys water polo teams faced off against Olympus High School at the Park City Aquatic Center Monday evening, April 17, 2017. The girls pulled a 12-8 win and the boys triumphed 17-4 over the Titans.
