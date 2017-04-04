PHOTOS: Painting on Porce...
The Kimball Art Center's Clay Studio hosted an art demonstration Saturday, April 1, 2017, featuring artist Lauren Gallaspy. The event taught participants how to paint and create textures on porcelain.
