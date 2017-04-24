Park City leaders' $25,000 challenge ...

Park City leaders' $25,000 challenge for Bonanza Flats matched

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Park Record

The coalition of organizations raising funds for the acquisition of Bonanza Flats has secured the $25,000 needed to match a challenge posted personally by Mayor Jack Thomas and the five members of the Park City Council. The elected officials put a combined $25,000 toward the efforts if the figure could be matched by others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Park Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr 28 srhino 2
News 11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance Apr 19 KCinNYC 3
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar '17 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC