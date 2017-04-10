Park City asks residents to keep eye ...

Park City asks residents to keep eye out for mountain lion

Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Park City officials are warning residents of a mountain lion spotted Saturday morning on the south side of the city, near Daly Avenue. The Park City Police Department was on the scene.

