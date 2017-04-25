How to get tickets for Kristen Stewart's Sundance Film Festival: London premiere

This is how you can get tickets for Kristen Stewart and Casey Affleck's Sundance premieres The Sundance London Film Festival has unveiled it's 2017 programme and it includes UK premieres of Kristen Stewart's short film, Come Swim and the premiere of Oscar winner Casey Affleck's new movie, A Ghost Story. Come Swim is Kristen's directorial debut and has been described as 'a diptych of one man's day, half impressionist and half realist portraits'; it will make it's European premiere at the Cannes Film Festival only weeks before it arrives in London, while A Ghost Story sees Casey reunited with director David Lowery and actress Rooney Mara, with whom he first worked with in 2013's Ain't Them Bodies Saints.

