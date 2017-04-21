How Rising Rates May Affect Real Esta...

How Rising Rates May Affect Real Estate Investors

Read more: US News & World Report

The Federal Reserve's decision to implement a 0.25 percent rate hike in December and again in March has sparked speculation on how bond yields may be affected, but the impact of rising rates is set to trickle over into other asset classes, including real estate. With at least two additional rate hikes on the horizon for 2017 and more in store for 2018, real estate investors should be aware of what may lie ahead for their portfolios.

Read more at US News & World Report.

