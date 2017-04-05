First Look - Cheyenne Jackson Stars in Award-Winning Comedy Bear with Us

Comedy Dynamics announced today it has acquired William J. Stribling and Russ Nickel's award-winning comedy film BEAR WITH US out of Park City, Utah. Bear With Us is a modern farce about a guy who attempts to propose to his girlfriend in the most romantic way possible, but his plan falls apart when a ravenous bear and a crazy mountain man stumble upon their cabin in the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.