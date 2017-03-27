Elizabeth Smart to give birth to her second kid tomorrow
Smart was just 14 when she was taken from her bedroom at knife point on June 5, 2002, by Brian David Mitchell from her bedroom in Utah Elizabeth Smart, who has become a victims' rights advocate and reporter in the years since she was rescued from her kidnappers, will give birth to her second child on Sunday, according to her father Edward Smart. Smart, 29, is expecting a son with husband Matthew Gilmour, whom she married in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar 22
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC