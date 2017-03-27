Elizabeth Smart to give birth to her ...

Elizabeth Smart to give birth to her second kid tomorrow

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Smart was just 14 when she was taken from her bedroom at knife point on June 5, 2002, by Brian David Mitchell from her bedroom in Utah Elizabeth Smart, who has become a victims' rights advocate and reporter in the years since she was rescued from her kidnappers, will give birth to her second child on Sunday, according to her father Edward Smart. Smart, 29, is expecting a son with husband Matthew Gilmour, whom she married in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

