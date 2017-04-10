Drake, Mac Miller, Beastie Boys & More: Kosha Dillz Curates Jewish Rapper Playlist for Passover

Kosha Dillz poses for a portrait at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by Directv on Jan. 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Last year, Coachella-goers were stuck with the option of doing passover seder with their family or skipping the line of family integrity to hit the beloved Coachella grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.