Don't touch that dial: Up close and personal with Norman Lear
Writer-producer Norman Lear poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You," at the Toyota Mirai Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24, 2016 in Park City, Utah. "In that you will not mess with my Constitution, my Bill of Rights, my First Amendment," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar 22
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC