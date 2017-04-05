Cheyenne Jackson Comedy Bear with Us ...

Cheyenne Jackson Comedy Bear with Us Acquired by Comedy Dynamics

Comedy Dynamics announced today it has acquired William J. Stribling and Russ Nickel's award-winning comedy film BEAR WITH US out of Park City, Utah. Bear With Us is a modern farce about a guy who attempts to propose to his girlfriend in the most romantic way possible, but his plan falls apart when a ravenous bear and a crazy mountain man stumble upon their cabin in the woods.

