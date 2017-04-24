Check out the Park City penthouse 'Fr...

Check out the Park City penthouse 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow just sold for $3.6 million

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Deseret News

Actress Lisa Kudrow seen at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Sundance on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 in Park City, Utah. Best known for her role as Phoebe on the hit 90s sitcom "Friends," Lisa Kudrow recently sold her up-class penthouse in Park City for $3.6 million, according to today.com .

