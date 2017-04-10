Charlize Theron details awkward inter...

Charlize Theron details awkward interactions on dating app

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'This is why I'm still single': Charlize Theron details 'awkward' interactions with dating app suitors... as gal pal Chelsea Handler tried to set her up On Wednesday's episode of Ellen , the 41-year-old The Fate Of The Furious star told the talk show host that her friend, comedian Chelsea Handler, tried to help set her up back in January. 'This is why I'm still single': Charlize Theron tells Ellen Degeneres that despite Chelsea Handler trying to put her on dating app Raya, she wants to be set up the old fashioned way Charlize and the 42-year-old comedienne were both in Park City, Utah participating in the Women's March, when Chelsea showed her the celebrity dating app Raya.

