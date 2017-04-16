Bride, groom kicked off United flight in Houston on their way to get married
A bride and groom were kicked off their United Airlines flight from Houston this weekend as they traveled to Costa Rica for their wedding. Amber Maxwell and Michael Hohl of Park City, Utah, had flown from Salt Lake City to George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday and had a connecting flight to Liberia, Costa Rica.
