Bride, groom kicked off United flight...

Bride, groom kicked off United flight in Houston on their way to get married

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A bride and groom were kicked off their United Airlines flight from Houston this weekend as they traveled to Costa Rica for their wedding. Amber Maxwell and Michael Hohl of Park City, Utah, had flown from Salt Lake City to George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday and had a connecting flight to Liberia, Costa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance Mar 25 Texxy 1
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar 22 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC