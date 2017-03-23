'Wilson' funny, but emotionally slight

'Wilson' funny, but emotionally slight

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

MUST CREDIT: Wilson Webb, Fox Searchlight Pictures L-r) Woody Harrelson as Wilson, Isabella Amana as Claire and Laura Dern as Pippi in "Wilson." MUST CREDIT: Wilson Webb, Fox Searchlight Pictures FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Woody Harrelson, a cast member in "Wilson," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Eccles Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar 22 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC