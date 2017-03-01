Want to better understand the world y...

Want to better understand the world you live in? Try studying religion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Deseret News

Religious studies scholars conduct research on college campuses across the country, analyzing diverse subjects like how worship practices have changed over the past 2,000 years or what types of religious programs most appeal to young people. But only a small percentage of their work ever makes it to the people it may benefit most: the men and women who regularly attend religious services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC