Teen admits to ordering U-47700 that killed Park City boys

In an emotional and at-times contentious court hearing Friday, a 16-year-old boy admitted to purchasing the drug U-47700 online that eventually made its way into the hands of two 13-year-old Park City boys who died of overdoses in September. The teen, facing two misdemeanor charges and one second-degree felony, made the admission as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

