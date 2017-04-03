Teen admits to ordering U-47700 that killed Park City boys
In an emotional and at-times contentious court hearing Friday, a 16-year-old boy admitted to purchasing the drug U-47700 online that eventually made its way into the hands of two 13-year-old Park City boys who died of overdoses in September. The teen, facing two misdemeanor charges and one second-degree felony, made the admission as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
