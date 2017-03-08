Sundance, Park City start to draft script for 2018 festival
Park City leaders and Sundance Film Festival officials on Thursday will likely begin drafting a script for the 2018 edition of the top domestic marketplace of independent films. Mayor Jack Thomas and the Park City Council are scheduled to meet with ranking festival staffers at City Hall in the first discussion involving the full slate of elected officials since Sundance ended in January.
