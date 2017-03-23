Salt Lake City ponies up $1.5M toward Bonanza Flats preservation
Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza Flats near the Wasatch Crest's Guardsman Pass would be preserved under a $38 million deal reached by Park City leaders with the 1,350-acre parcel's owner. This land was to become a 260-unit luxury destination, but the city, Summit County and nine non-profit groups have joined forces to acquire the land for public enjoyment and habitat conservation.
