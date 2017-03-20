Robert William Paulsen Sr., 91 - father, grandfather, great grandfather - passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Park City, UT, during the early hours Saturday, May 14, 2016, on what would have been his 67th wedding anniversary with his wife Dolores . Bob was born July 11, 1924, in New Lenox Township, Illinois to Lillian and Albert Paulsen.

