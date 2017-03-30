PHOTOS: YouthSpeak succes...

59 min ago

The Summit County Library in Kimball Junction hosted a YouthSpeak event for teens, creating a safe environment for them to express their feelings through poetry, spoken word or song and to receive feedback Wednesday evening, March 29, 2017. The event, which was free and open to the public, awarded first, second, third place and honorable mention prizes to participants.

Winter Storm Warning for Summit County was issued at March 31 at 4:01AM MDT

