PHOTOS: YouthSpeak succes...

The Summit County Library in Kimball Junction hosted a YouthSpeak event for teens, creating a safe environment for them to express their feelings through poetry, spoken word or song and to receive feedback Wednesday evening, March 29, 2017. The event, which was free and open to the public, awarded first, second, third place and honorable mention prizes to participants.
