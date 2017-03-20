PHOTOS: Learning By Leaps...
Trevor Naumann, demi-soloist for Ballet West, instructs 8th - 12th graders at Park City High School Thursday morning, March 16, 2017, and offers insights about Ballet West's upcoming performance "Works From Within." Naumann choreographed one of the pieces in the performance that will be presented Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eccles Center in Park City.
