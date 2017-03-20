PHOTOS: Learning By Leaps...

PHOTOS: Learning By Leaps...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Park Record

Trevor Naumann, demi-soloist for Ballet West, instructs 8th - 12th graders at Park City High School Thursday morning, March 16, 2017, and offers insights about Ballet West's upcoming performance "Works From Within." Naumann choreographed one of the pieces in the performance that will be presented Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eccles Center in Park City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Park Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC