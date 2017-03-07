PHOTOS: King of the Wasat...
Skiers and snowboarders from at least three different states convened at Park City Mountain Resort to participate in the USASA Big Mountain West Series Championship halfpipe and slopestyle courses. Eddie Rodgers grabs his ski during the freeski junior event of the USASA Big Mountain West Series Championship at Park City Mountain Resort Saturday, March 4, 2017.
