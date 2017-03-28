PHOTOS: Artistas Ni as c...
The Paint Mixer donated their gallery space to local Latino families and their children that wished to paint on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Children were given canvases, paints, brushes and instruction in both English and Spanish on how to paint a sea turtle.
