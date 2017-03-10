PHOTOS: 11th Annual Park ...

PHOTOS: 11th Annual Park ...

The 11th annual Park Record Spelling Bee was held at the Egyptian Theatre Tuesday evening, March 7, 2017, featuring competitions for 2nd and 3rd graders as well as 4th-8th graders. The 4th-8th grade bee will be sending its winner, two-time champion Melinda Buhlman, to Washington, D.C. in May to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

