Old Town location, new construction, for less than $300,000

City Hall anticipates selling the houses it is building in Old Town for less than $300,000, officials said in a newly published document, figures that are well below the prices in the surrounding neighborhood. The municipal government released a one-page document outlining the project, which is under development at 1450 Park Ave. and 1460 Park Ave. The prices are included in the document.

