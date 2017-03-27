Netflix drops trailer for 'Mars Generation' film made at Space Camp
Want to see the trailer for the major film about exploring Mars filmed at Space Camp in Alabama last year? Watch below for a taste of what will begin streaming on Netflix beginning May 5. Director Michael Barnett used a class of teens at Space Camp to frame his film about America's space program. The teens' adventures at camp and their thoughts about space are interwoven with other interviews and documentary footage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar 22
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC