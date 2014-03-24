LAPD probing Danny Masterson over sex assault allegations

In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit at Beso Hollywood in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police are investigating after three women reported being sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, but the actor denies the allegations, which he says are motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series.

