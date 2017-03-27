In our opinion: Start a high school student's day later in the morning
The notion of starting a high school student's day later in the morning is catching on across the country due to mounting research that teenagers need a lot more sleep than they are getting. In Utah, the Park City School District is the first to take affirmative steps toward making the shift happen, despite logistical obstacles.
