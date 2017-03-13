Hate speech graffiti near Utah school spurs messages of solidarity
As students arrived Tuesday morning for class at Park City High School, the cars in the parking lot and the school's glass windows had positive messages all over them with phrases like "PC stands for all," "No room for hate in PC" and "Somos unidos" "When I walked in this morning and saw all these messages on the cars, it was so amazing. I felt welcome and safe, and I know other Latino students are feeling it," said Nayely Velasquez, the president of Latinos in Action at Park City High School.
