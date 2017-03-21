Gifted' star Jenny Slate talks Chris Evans, mentions time in Savannah in new interview

Actress Jenny Slate poses at the premiere of "The Polka King" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. It seems like one of the stars of "Gifted" was a fan of Savannah's landscape while they were filming the movie as she mentioned it while doing a recent interview in anticipation of the movie's release.

