Gifted' star Jenny Slate talks Chris Evans, mentions time in Savannah in new interview
Actress Jenny Slate poses at the premiere of "The Polka King" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. It seems like one of the stars of "Gifted" was a fan of Savannah's landscape while they were filming the movie as she mentioned it while doing a recent interview in anticipation of the movie's release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|2 hr
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC