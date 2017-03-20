Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza ...

Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza Flats near the Wasatch Cresta s...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Courtesy of Save Our Canyons Bonanza Flats near the Wasatch Crest's Guardsman Pass would be preserved under a $38 million deal reached by Park City leaders with the 1,350-acre parcel's owner. This land was to become a 260-unit luxury destination, but the city, Summit County and nine non-profit groups have joined forces to acquire the land for public enjoyment and habitat conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC