Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Narrates Trailer for 'The Dundee Project' UFO Doc

Yes, that voice you hear narrating the new trailer for The Dundee Project , a 19-minute documentary about an annual gathering of UFO enthusiasts in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine State Forest is indeed favorite Cheese State son Justin Vernon of Bon Iver . Vernon lent his voice to the film about the annual UFO Daze gathering, chronicled by Milwaukee filmmaker Mark Borchardt, best known for his 1997 black-and-white horror film Coven, itself the subject of the 1999 doc American Movie.

