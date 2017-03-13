Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Narrates Tra...

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Narrates Trailer for 'The Dundee Project' UFO Doc

Yes, that voice you hear narrating the new trailer for The Dundee Project , a 19-minute documentary about an annual gathering of UFO enthusiasts in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine State Forest is indeed favorite Cheese State son Justin Vernon of Bon Iver . Vernon lent his voice to the film about the annual UFO Daze gathering, chronicled by Milwaukee filmmaker Mark Borchardt, best known for his 1997 black-and-white horror film Coven, itself the subject of the 1999 doc American Movie.

