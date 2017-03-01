Amy Biancolli: Familiar scene for filmmaker
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, co-writer/director of "As You Are," accepts the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for the film during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Park City, Utah. ORG XMIT: UTCP130 less Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, co-writer/director of "As You Are," accepts the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for the film during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Park ... more From left: Amandla Stenberg, Owen Campbell, Madison Harrison, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte take questions Monday night at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, prior to the world premiere of "As You Are."
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
